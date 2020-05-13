It's been about a month since Wake Forest Baptist Health - partnering with other healthcare systems - began a research study mapping the spread of coronavirus in our area.

"We’ve entitled the study the COVID-19 Community Research Partnership, and that’s the purpose because we really feel like it is primarily an opportunity for lots of us here in the community to come together and track the disease, and learn more about the disease," said Dr. John Sanders, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Health, "We're really primarily asking for volunteers to join with us to daily report whether they are having any symptoms, like fever or cough, and whether or not they've been in contact with any COVID patient."

Of that group, some are also testing for antibodies - pricking their fingers at home and getting results right away, or, sending the sample to a lab.

One of those participants is Crystal Rice.

"There was no hesitation whatsoever," she said, "I absolutely was like accept, accept, accept! Agree, whatever you need."

As a critical care nurse for Cone Health, she's a frontline worker in the coronavirus pandemic but wanted to do more to help.

"If I can be of any help in any way," Rice said, "Yes, I go to work but I don’t really consider at work because I love this. I love taking care of people it’s what I know God called me to do. And, if there’s anything else that I can give to them then that’s exactly what I want to do."

Dr. Sanders says they've sent out 2,000 antibody test kits and received around 1,000 back - and have tested those.

Of those tests, researchers determined around 2 percent are positive. While presumably, developing an antibody means you are more likely to be protected from a disease, Dr. Sanders says don't always assume that - especially when it comes to COVID-19.

"I would caution everybody to not overestimate the value of an antibody test," he said, "We certainly want to learn more and that's part of the reason we're doing the study."

He says as new, better antibody testing is developed - they'll switch over to a more reliable test.

"We are very concerned about making sure that we are using the best, logistically the most convenient and the best-validated test possible," he said, "We went into this upfront saying that the test that we are using today may not be the tests that we use in a couple of months, because we think that the tests are going to get better."

It's important to note, Dr. Sanders says the data shows not many in our area have yet been infected, meaning he believes we're only at the beginning of the epidemic locally.

