Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease chief applauds new CDC isolation guidance

The new guidance from the CDC allows people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and have no symptoms, to isolate for five days, instead of 10.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dr. John Sanders, the chief of infectious diseases at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, is applauding the new isolation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have long known that (the previous) quarantine was set at a conservative level, that most people had long past a period of infectiousness but we were still quarantining them," said Sanders. "So the CDC, recognizing two things, one that they could shorten it up and not put public health at great risk is important, and two recognizing that many many businesses, hospitals and stores and restaurants and everywhere need the guidance to be able to maintain the workforce."

The CDC says if you have no symptoms and test positive for COVID-19, you only need to isolate for five days, instead of the previous ten. If you continue to have no symptoms after day five, you can leave isolation but must wear a mask when around others.

The agency is also changing the guidance for those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you do not have symptoms, have been vaccinated within the last six months, or boosted, you do not need to quarantine, but must wear a mask around others for ten days. If you have no symptoms but have not been boosted or are simply unvaccinated, you must stay home for five days and continue to wear a mask for five more days. If you are unable to quarantine, wear a mask around others for ten days. In both cases, test on day five if possible.

"We’ve got a lot of data looking at viral peaks and declines in viral loads in the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated and, in the vaccinated with the Delta surge, what we saw was (...) in a number of studies their peak viral load, the amount of virus that you can detect out of a nasal swab or throat swab, they could get as much virus as somebody who had not been vaccinated but it lasted much shorter," said Sanders. "They drop that viral load days quicker and we have a number of studies that have shown that while they peaked, they went down fast and we usually a lower level of efficient spread by day three or four."

Dr. Sanders said the change is a practical approach to handling COVID-19 while keeping crucial businesses running.

"(The guidance is) trying to find that happy spot by proper compromise between decreasing spread of virus while minimizing the human impact of shutting everything else down," Sanders added. "So sure, are we going to see some people who go back to work or meet their five days and begin to socialize might still be spreading this virus? Yeah, there will be a few cases that go through that and that might help to continue to drive the pandemic but will it decrease the impact on everything else? I think so and I think decreasing the impact on everything else is a vital activity."

The CDC's decision has come with some backlash after Delta Airlines Inc. asked the federal agency to lower the isolation guidance before the official announcement.