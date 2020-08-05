WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health delivered its 2,000th baby on Wednesday!

Lucky parents Johnathan and Michelle Hilliard of Lexington welcomed their first daughter into the world just in time for Mother’s Day.

Johnathan and Michelle cheerfully welcomed Alison Grace who weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce.

Wake Forest Baptist Health

Baby Alison was the 2,000th baby born at the Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Wake Forest said Michelle is grateful to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the hospital for the delivery, and said she encourages other expecting mothers to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their babies healthy.

