Wake Forest Baptist Health donates 30,000 masks to school employees in Forsyth County

Community for Safer Schools started a fundraiser for masks a month ago and the health system delivered in a big way.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Teachers in Winston Salem and Forsyth County will soon have more protection in the classroom. 30,000 KN95 masks are coming their way this week.

Community for Safe Schools started a fundraiser for masks last month and Wake Forest Baptist Health made a huge donation. Megan Bryant says she was shocked.

"I cried, I cried tears of joy and gratitude because that, so far surpassed our wildest hopes for the fundraiser, I mean that is a donation that gives four masks to every employee in the district," Bryant said. "Since teachers are in the classroom Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, that gives them the opportunity to rotate their masks and have medical grade protection."

Over the next week the masks will be given out to teachers, assistants, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and everyone who works in a school in the county. Bryant says it's a small way to show teachers they care.