'Think once. Think twice. Think three times.' | Wake Forest Baptist Health expert gives guidance ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Dr. Chris Ohl says the safest way to spend the holiday is with people in your immediate household. But if you must meet, he says be smart about it.

Dr. Chris Ohl, an infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest Baptist health provided guidance to those wanting to celebrate Thanksgiving with family this year at his weekly COVID press briefing.

He said the safest way to spend the holiday is with those in your usual social bubble, people in your household.

But he said he recognizes that won't be the choice everyone makes. He recommended driving to a destination over flying. And if you are going to get tested, he said to get a PCR test within 72 hours of your trip.

"And then you are still gonna want to socially distance. You are gonna still have to wear your mask. So it really doesn't change your behavior in what you are going to do. So testing adds to safety it doesn't replace masking and personal distancing for safety " Dr. Ohl said.

He said the more eating and drinking that happens in social interactions the more likely transmission will happen.

If you plan to meet up with other families, he recommends quarantining now and be aware of what everyone is doing daily.

"Think once. Think twice. Think three times. Make a plan on how to do it safely, then stick to the plan," Dr. Ohl said.

Dr. Ohl also gave some guidance for college students who may head home for the holidays. He said students should just go to class. No parties and no socializing.

"Chill out for the two weeks before you go. Lay low. Go to class study. . . Skip the bars. Be boring for two weeks," Dr. Ohl said.

Dr. Ohl also talked about a potential vaccine Thursday. Pfizer's vaccine candidate currently has a 90 percent efficacy rate.

"I am really confident that this is going to be a safe and effective vaccine and that it's going to help get our immunity up in our population. And together with our other measures that we use, hopefully, by this time next year we won't be in such a severe situation with COVID as we are now," Dr. Ohl said.

The clinical trial still needs to be completed, and Pfizer is hoping to get a few more people enrolled. More data is expected to be released around the first week of December.