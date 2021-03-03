Wages increase for Wake Forest Baptist

The move is part of a broader strategy across the health care system to competitively position compensation to attract and retain top talent.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health announced Wednesday that it is making an investment of more than $23 million in market adjustments and pay alignment initiatives for 12,000 employees.

According to a release, the move is part of a broader strategy across the health care system to competitively position compensation to attract and retain top talent.

The adjustments include increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour. In addition, the minimum rate for Staff Nurse RN will also be increasing next month.

Wake Forest Baptist Health says all staff salary ranges will be adjusted and all eligible staff below the new range minimums will be increased to the new minimum rates.

Evening, night, and shift differentials will also be aligned for market competitiveness across the Wake Forest Baptist Health System. Meaning additional and equitable compensation to many employees who work evening, night, or weekend shifts.

“We are so proud of our wonderful employees, and we are very glad to be able to provide a well-deserved increase in their compensation,” said Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., CEO, Wake Forest Baptist Health, dean, Wake Forest School of Medicine and chief academic officer, Atrium Health Enterprise. “I have personally witnessed their dedication to our patients and their families and have seen them provide comfort and assistance, no matter their job. We are so fortunate to have such dedicated employees and I thank each one of them for their kind and compassionate service to those who come to us when they need our help.”