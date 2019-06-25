WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad moms-to-be now have a new option to give birth.

On Tuesday, the Wake Forest Baptist Health revealed its two-floor state-of-the-art birth center and NICU on its Winston-Salem campus.

“We are thrilled to provide another location to deliver the newest members of our community," said Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine. “We have been caring for moms and delivering babies in Winston-Salem since 1923 – that’s 96 years’ worth of knowledge and experience in labor and delivery, right here in the Triad.”

The birth center offers 51 private patient rooms. Two are reserved for twins. One floor features nine triage, four preparation, and recovery rooms and four Ob-Gyn procedure rooms. There are 17 labor and delivery rooms.

An additional floor houses 30 maternity and post-maternity patient rooms.

Other features include an outdoor rooftop playground and garden, rooms with a "front porch" to make it feel more like home, and a special room where adoptive parents and their babies meet to bond.

It’s also the first NICU in the country to use an FDA-approved human milk analyzer. It determines if specific nutrients need to be added for babies to get their best start in life.