WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center says it has agreed to absorb the staff and services of a billing company.

nThrive, a company based in Alpharetta, Georgia, was providing professional billing services to Wake Forest Baptist. However, on October 30th, nThrive filed a notice with the N.C. Commerce Department, stating it planned to end providing services to the hospital. The move would have affected 839 jobs in Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Wake Counties.

In a statement, Wake Forest Baptist Health said it would realign staff and services associated with its billing services, under the hospital's employment and management.

"On Nov. 1, around 800 people who are in the roles slated for the transition on Jan. 1, 2020, received offers of employment at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The nThrive staff members who will realign to Wake Forest Baptist include those responsible for professional billing, clinic pre-registration, registration, financial clearance, and professional coding as well as front desk personnel.

In July 2017, we contracted with nThrive, a national leader in revenue cycle management and technology, to operate our professional billing services and provide staff training.

Our relationship with nThrive has been and remains positive. We value their expertise, integrity and the advances they made in our revenue cycle operations.

As we look to establish further strategic health system partnerships, we believe reconsolidating our registration and billing services is the best decision for our organization," the statement reads.

nThrive had entered a 7-year contract in April 2017 to provide the services to the health system.

"The primary reason for nThrive's reduction in force is WFBH's insourcing of several services that WFBH had previously outsourced to nThrive," wrote Senior Human Resources Director, Jason West, in the notice filed by nThrive.

