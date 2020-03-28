WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, along with other hospitals within their health system, are setting up assessment tents outside many of their emergency departments.

Wake Forest Baptist Health says they are taking the step to adjust their patient care in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the tents would not be used as COVID-19 testing sites, but as assessment sites to allow people to be evaluated without having to enter the emergency department.

Patients will be able to be screened for symptoms of viral respiratory illness, and receive a secondary evaluation to determine treatment options at the tents.

"We are committed to doing all we can to ensure we meet the health care needs of those throughout our region," Wake Forest Baptist Health said via the release.

