WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center led staff from WS/FCS in bleeding control skills as part of their ‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign Thursday.

Nursing staff and certified athletic trainers from the hospital demonstrated techniques, like the right way to apply a tourniquet during a traumatic injury happens.

The school district also got more than 200 bleeding control kits, similar to one's police departments that will be used in all the schools.

The Stop the Bleed campaign is supported by Homeland Security and the American College of Surgeons, is part of the outreach and injury prevention that Wake Forest Baptist supports as a Level I trauma center.

