Wake Forest football players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' on helmets in season opener

The Demon Deacons are bringing the fight against social injustice to the field.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a historic year for college football, and not just because of the pandemic.

Many athletes, college and professional, are bringing the fight against social injustice, to the field.

Wake Forest football players will wear special helmets in their home opener against Clemson on Saturday.

The helmets read "Black Lives Matter" on the back and have a clenched fist on the side.

Wake's athletic director, John Currie, said, "We serve our students and our student athletes and we learn from our students and our student athletes and at the same time expressing oneself and learning about the challenges in an pluralistic society is really important. Learning happens in the athletics department just like it happens across our campus."

The Demon Deacons are expressing their passion for social justice on many different fields. Student-athletes are promoting the ACC's UNITY symbol, both basketball teams will wear shoot-around shirts before games that are designed by teammates and athletes were part of a voter registration drive over the summer.