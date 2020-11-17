Jake Teitelbaum partnered with two childhood cancer survivors to bring comfortable cool socks to families fighting cancer.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wake Forest University graduate is working with two former cancer patients to help current ones.

Lilli Hicks was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at 12 years old.

Angel Antoine was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was just 3 years old.

They both survived and eventually met with Jake Teitelbaum to create Resilience Gives.

According to a news release, they were all frustrated by the dreary and ill-fitting socks that hospital patients have to deal with when at the hospital. So they decided to enlist the help of kids battling cancer themselves to create socks for patients.

“It became a way for families to bring a little bit of their own personality into their journey," Teitelbaum said.

15,780 kids between the ages from newborns to 19-year-olds are diagnosed with cancer across the U.S., according to Wake Forest University.

Hicks created the “Lilli Owl Sock” and Antoine created the “Angel Winged Sock.” The team has a goal of donating 10,000 pairs of non-slip socks to children in hospitals across the country.

Their parents are supportive of their efforts.