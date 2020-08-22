'One party that infects a large number of people, can close us down' | Wake Forest President addresses students

"The stakes are high this semester. That is our reality. Our success relies on each person doing their part," said Nathan O. Hatch.

Wake Forest President Nathan O. Hatch addressed Wake Forest students Friday after learning of COVID-19 cases among Wake Forest students in relation to small off-campus social gatherings.

"Parties and small gatherings – on and off campus – are considered high-risk settings where we know the virus can be transmitted. It is important to remain vigilant, wear a mask and practice social distancing even in small groups. We need to work together, taking extra care and caution, in these challenging times."

Hatch also expressed the importance of students being responsible and taking the proper precautions this semester in order to remain on campus.

"The stakes are high this semester. That is our reality. Our success relies on each person doing their part. Please remember as we go into the weekend, one large gathering, one party that infects a large number of people, can close us down. We need everyone’s cooperation so that we can deliver on what we all want and what we’ve worked hard to make possible – your presence here."