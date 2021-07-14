Wake Forest School of Medicine to open an instructional site in Charlotte

The new campus will take over Atrium Health’s technology offices and open in 2022.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest School of Medicine will open a new space for medical students to train in Charlotte.

This will be for medical students based in Winston-Salem to do rotations during years three and four of their schooling. In addition to new space, it's expected to help bring new innovations in health technology and research.

"It actually will broaden their experience and give them more opportunity to not only do rotations and patients here in Winston but also seeing patients and meeting faculty in Charlotte," said Wake Forest School of Medicine Dean Dr. Julie Freischlag.