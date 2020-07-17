Wake Forest University professor studying challenges of remote learning

Triad schools are preparing for an unprecedented year with many students returning to remote learning. One WFU professor is asking, how can we make it better?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad schools are preparing for an unprecedented year. Many students will return to remote learning. Some will return full time, and others will alternate with in-person classes.

Last spring, many families were thrust into an entirely new situation. One day, students were in the classroom. The next - everyone was home, expected to learn, and finish out the year there.

In a matter of weeks, teachers, staff, and students will have a better idea of what to expect when it comes to remote learning.

But, in order to achieve the most success longterm, Dr. Dani Parker Moore - an assistant professor at Wake Forest University - says it's crucial to look back.

"I felt like this would be really important to understand what parents and caregivers are experiencing in this kind of transition, and what would help moving forward," she said Thursday.

She's researching the challenges of remote learning by gathering data, and surveying local parents.

Although her study is in the early phases, she's noticing access to technology plus the number of people at home who need to use it are just some of the roadblocks.

She also wants to know if families got the support they needed from the district.

"What were some of the ways in which that support showed up? What are some things they wish were different?" she said, "Basically, what kind of challenges they had with trying to transition to that online platform."

Parker Moore hopes her research will shine a light on these issues - to improve remote and online education since it's likely this will be the case for a while.