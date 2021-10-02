Wake Forest University remembers beloved ‘Mrs. Sharon’ who died from cancer

Sharon Jones worked at Wake Forest University for 23 years. She was lovingly known as “Mrs. Sharon.”

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest University community is remembering a beloved employee who recently passed away from cancer.

Jessica Wallace, catering director at the university worked with Mrs. Sharon for years.

“There will never ever, ever be another Mrs. Sharon. I think people would even strive to be half as good a person as she was,” Wallace said.