Wake Forest University Women’s Basketball Head Coach dismissed

Wake Forest University has relieved Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jen Hoover from her duties.

Wake Forest University Director of Athletics said they’re looking to make a change.

“After a comprehensive review of the women’s basketball program and with the support of President Susan R. Wente and University leadership, I have determined that it is time for change in our head coaching position,” John Currie said. "With our No. 1 priority being able to provide a World-Class Student-Athlete Experience, staff departures and the current trajectory of the program allows this to be the right time to make a change," he said.

Hoover spoke about the decision to relieve her from the program.

“I am disappointed and deeply saddened to receive the news that I was terminated today without cause,” said Hoover. “I am so proud of our many accomplishments over the past 10 years including the return for the program to the NCAA in 2021.”

Hoover was named Wake Forest's 10th coach in program history in May 2012. She finished her tenure with a 162-183 overall record and a 62-124 mark in the ACC. She is Wake Forest's all-time wins leader, achieving the milestone during the 2020-21 season with her 126th victory as the Demon Deacons' head coach in an ACC Second Round victory over rival North Carolina.

"Being an alum of this great institution, I put my heart and soul into developing our young ladies on and off the court and in building a successful program. I want to thank all of the players, coaches, and staff members who were a part of this journey. I wish all my former and current players the best in all their future endeavors. Go Deacs," Hoover said.

She led Wake Forest to four postseason appearances including a berth as a No. 9 seed in the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament, according to Wake Forest University. She also coached five 1,000-point scorers during her time at Wake Forest.

“Coach Hoover will forever be a Demon Deacon and will always be a valued member of our community and esteemed alumna of our prestigious university and women’s hoops programs,” Currie said.

"I am grateful to Jen Hoover for her dedication to Wake Forest and her student-athletes during her coaching tenure at Wake Forest," said President Susan R. Wente. "Our student-athletes are always our top priority during such a transition as we continue striving to provide them with exceptional academic and athletic experiences."