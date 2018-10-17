WALKERTOWN, N.C.-- Shops in the community are banding together to raise money for the family of an 11-year-old who was hit and killed on her way to school.

LaNiya Wright died last week when a truck then a bus hit her while she was walking to her bus stop.

"It's a tragedy and one that's unexpected but at this point we've got understand that she's in the hand of God and we just need to continued prayer," LaNiya's Great Uncle David Beatty said.

On top of prayers, folks in Walkertown are offering money. A number of shops like Dollar General and Hair Images are accepting donations that will be passed on to the family.

"I just feel like when it's a time of need for a family we should come together as a community to help out," Misty Ward, owner of Hair Images said.

The Four Brothers gas station in Walkertown raised $5,000 in a couple days to help cover the funeral.

That's on top of a Gofundme page that's collected almost another $5,000 at last check.

"People are stepping up and doing things very unexpectedly. And we truly truly appreciate that very much," Beatty said.

LaNiya is remembered as a happy child with a smile always on her face.

"She had an insatiable joy and liked experiencing and learning new things." Beatty said. "She had no fear."

