Walkertown man had 500 photos, 150 videos of child porn inside his home, investigators say

John Marvin Newsome faces a total of 52 charges for distributing and possessing content containing children involved in sex acts.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Walkertown man has been arrested after Forsyth County sheriff's investigators said they found over 500 photos and 150 videos of child pornography inside his home.

According to a release, investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was downloading child pornography from and uploading it to the internet.

The tip led detectives to conduct a search at the home of 37-year-old John Marvin Newsome on Old Hollow Road, where they found hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography.

Newsome faces a total of 52 charges - 21 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 31 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the sheriff's office, the second-degree offense is when someone knowingly records or distributes content of a child involved in a sex act. The third-degree offense is when someone possesses content of a child involved in a sex act.

Newsome is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a bond secured in the amount of $1,500,000 and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth County Superior Court on October 29th, 2020.