Davidson County teacher and husband killed in car crash

Davidson County Schools officials said Stephanie Schneggenburger and her husband died in a crash.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Schools officials said one of its veteran teachers and her husband died in a car crash on Sunday.

DCS said Stephanie Schneggenburger joined the school system as a first-grade teacher in March 2000. She worked at Wallburg Elementary.

"Stephanie’s passing is a tremendous loss for her family, her friends, her school family, the entire community, and especially for the students who would have had the opportunity to experience her classroom this school year. We ask all of the Davidson County Schools family to hold Stephanie’s family and the Wallburg community in thought and prayer throughout the difficult days ahead," Davidson County Schools officials said in a statement.

WBTV reports the crash happened in Ashe County on US-221 near Woodstown Road. Highway Patrol said a 2011 GMC Canyon traveling south on the highway crossed the center line and hit the couple's car head-on. The driver of the GMC was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.