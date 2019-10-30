WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police believe the two women pictured below were somehow involved in the theft of a wallet from Forsyth Medical on Saturday. Right now they are wanted for questioning.

Police say the two bought nearly $6,000 dollars worth of gift cards at two separate Winston-Salem Walmart locations with the stolen credit cards.

Husband Aaron Burris said his wife was caring for cancer patients at Forsyth Medical when her wallet was stolen from her purse in the nursing station.

The Burris' reported the suspected theft on Sunday morning after noticing the massive fraudulent charges on their credit cards.

One of the suspects appears to be wearing nursing scrubs, but Ellen Burris said she doesn't recognize her.

If you have any information call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Winston-Salem CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.