Walmart announces 9th Annual Open Call event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced the opening of the application period for its 9th Annual Open Call event on March 14, 2022, which they say is their biggest to date.

Open Call is Walmart's largest sourcing event designed to bring products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. to customers in the country in-store and online.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs who sell U.S.-made, grown, or assembled products now have a chance to sell to millions of customers. Applications for the two-day event will be accepted through April 8.

Walmart says they aim to fortify its commitment to support and to grow small businesses and U.S manufacturing as well as expanding the work the retailer is already doing with current online sellers.

This year for the first time, Walmart offered an early access period for Marketplace sellers to apply. This resulted in over 2,000 companies registering over 6,000 items.

If participants are selected, they will have the option to choose from a virtual or in-person pitch meeting with a Walmart or Sam's Club merchant during the event which will be held from June 28-29.

Walmart says the event helps support its 10-year commitment to American jobs through its $350 billion investment in items made, grown, or assembled in the U.S.

Mentoring sessions are being offered this year to all applicants to provide tools for successful selling on the retailer's virtual and physical shelves.

“We know how much supporting American products and American jobs truly does matter to our suppliers, entrepreneurs, sellers, and local communities,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing. “With all the new tools and resources available this year, we’re hoping we can foster growth for many more businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers that already work with us, along with those that are just getting started.”

Selected participants who receive a one-on-one product pitch meeting invitation will be given 30 minutes to showcase to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants. They must demonstrate why their product and business should join the Walmart family. Deals can range from products being sold to a handful of local stores to hundreds of Walmart stores, Sam's Clubs, and Walmart.com.

Open Call also includes breakout sessions featuring Walmart and Sam’s Club leaders and special guests to provide suppliers and sellers with valuable insights and to offer additional resources available.

Walmart's annual Open Call has grown popular with small businesses across the country. Last year, over 900 small and medium-sized businesses from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, pitched their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants.