GREENSBORO, N.C. — Walmart said it plans to hire 150,000 workers through the end of May with thousands of positions open in North Carolina.

The company plans to hire 5,800 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers in North Carolina. All this is in response to the strong demand in stores as a result of the coronavirus

You can apply by visiting Walmartcareers.com or text ‘jobs’ to 240240 to get started. You can apply today and start today.

Walmart also made the following announcement:

Walmart said as a result for their hard work and dedication to serving customers during this unprecedented health crisis, Walmart will provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates in the U.S. Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will payout on April 2.

In addition, the company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates a month early. The early bonus payout will add up to $180 million nationwide.

As a reminder, these steps are in addition to last week’s announcement of a new COVID-19 emergency leave policy that provides support to associates if they are impacted by the coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US, Mexico agree to limit travel at border; New York joins California in locking down

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | New coronavirus cases in the Triad; statewide total passes 100

RELATED: Cone Health closing all outpatient rehabilitation centers, visitor restrictions

RELATED: NC coronavirus updates: Over 100 cases statewide

RELATED: 9 total coronavirus cases in Forsyth County, health department confirms

RELATED: Helpful tips on taking care of your mental health while social distancing for COVID-19

RELATED: The top 11 unemployment questions related to the coronavirus answered

RELATED: Over 17,000 claims and counting: NC unemployment filings spike as result of coronavirus

RELATED: 'This has been literally the hardest week of my life' | Business owners struggle, loan program available for relief

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775