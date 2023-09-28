Update: Walnut Cove says water services should be restored Thursday evening

Residents have low water pressure or no water at all. A boil water advisory was issued.

WALNUT COVE, N.C. — UPDATE: Walnut Cove officials said water services should be restored by Thursday evening.

The town shared this post on its Facebook page.

"The Town of Walnut Cove has advised water services should be restored by this evening. Residents should continue to boil water for the next 48 hours. The town is in the process of getting bottled water and will notify town residents of the location to come and pick up the water via the town website and social media."

PREVIOUSLY:

The town of Walnut Cove is under a boil water advisory for the next 48 hours.

Officials said residents have low water pressure and outages because of a water leak. The town said because of the low pressure, there's the potential for bacteria to get into the water system.

Walnut Cove Fire & Rescue said two leaks were repaired Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Right now, the town is working to refill its water tanks.

Three Stokes County schools are closed because of the leak.

The fire department is buying cases of water bottles for residents to pick up from their department until water is restored.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.