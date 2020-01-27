GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who wouldn’t want to be a mermaid? Kids ages 6-13 can now get their Mermaid Certification at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Kids of all ages can also join the Mermaid Club!

Make sure to register your child online or in-person for the Mermaid Certification. The cost is $50 and you must purchase a tail and fin. It’s available for kids ages 6-13.

In order to get their certification kids must be able to float for 30 seconds on their back and front, blow bubbles out of their nose, swim 25 yards, and must be comfortable in deep water.

Kids will get a certificate and mermaid ID card that allows them free access to open swim fin time.

The dates for the Mermaid Certification classes are as follows:

March 14 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

April 4, April 25 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

May 23 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mermaid Club

Register online or in-person

Available for all ages to participate

Free for all certified Mermaids

$10 for public

Limited availability, first come first serve

Mermaid Club Dates

April 4, April 18, April 25 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

May 23, May 30 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

June 6 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

April 3, April 17, April 24 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

May 22, May 29 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

June 5 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

