GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is no longer taking your crime reporting tips via text. The agency just introduced an encrypted free Mobile App. Greensboro/Guiford County Crime Stoppers, Inc. posted about the new app on its Facebook page early Monday.

Tipsters can send criminal information and engage in an anonymous, two-way dialog with Crime Stoppers from their smartphone or tablet using the P3 Tips mobile app.

The change was prompted after concerns about how anonymous texting crime stoppers really was. The agency is hoping that users feel their identity won't be known with the app's encryption feature,

Users can also anonymously upload photos, screenshots, videos and audio files along with their tips via the app.