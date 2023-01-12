Want to save money on eggs? Buy in bulk.

The USDA confirms eggs stay good in the refrigerator for three to five weeks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Go to Google and type in the word eggs and you get all the stories about egg prices. The high prices aren't going down anytime soon.



This may mean you're going to local farmers to buy your eggs or you're buying chickens yourself. But if you're simply looking for the best price at the stores, the solution is buying in bulk and shopping around.



2 Wants To Know looked online for stores in Greensboro---- Target, Lowes Foods, Walmart, and Harris Teeter.



You may think you need to just pay the least amount, but at Walmart, that would be a 6-egg carton for $2.82. Sounds good being under $3.00 but really, you're paying 47 cents per egg. When you look at the 36-count eggs or the 60-count eggs, you're paying almost 10 cents less per egg.



The cheapest eggs found online on January 12, 2023, at Greensboro stores were at Harris Teeter. The price of $3.29 for a dozen large white eggs and $6.99 for a 30-count egg carton.

Now, if you're thinking there's no way you can eat 30 eggs before they go bad, you probably can. The US Department of Agriculture answers how long eggs stay good for.

Eggs can be refrigerated for 3 to five weeks. The sell-by date will usually expire, but the eggs will be perfectly safe to use.



To keep them safe, leave them in their carton and place them in the coldest part of the refrigerator, not in the door.