HIGH POINT, NC - High Point police are looking for a man alleged to have shot and killed a mother over a domestic dispute Monday night that resulted in an hours-long standoff.

Police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Blain Street after getting a call to help a woman with property removal related to a domestic situation around 8:18. The woman, Elizabeth Smith, was with her children outside the rear of the home. As two officers approached the home, Alvin Nathanael Smith came out from the back of the house, shot Elizabeth Smith several times and went back inside according to a release.

Officers were able to move the children, 9 and 3 years old, to safety as Elizabeth Smith, 33, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police say this man, Alvin Nathanael Smith, 30 years old, it is on the run. He is wanted for the first degree murder of Elizabeth Smith. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police say he shot Elizabeth behind their house on Blain St in High Point leading to a standoff. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/gfOjdWZuuM — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) May 8, 2018

A tactical team and negotiators were called to the scene and tried to make contact with Alvin Smith, who was still believed to be inside. Around 4 a.m., a search of the home showed that Alvin Smith wasn't inside.

Alvin Smith, 30, is wanted by High Point Police on a warrant for arrest for First Degree Murder. Police say Smith should be considered armed and dangerous. Part of Blain Street remains blocked off as of 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Alvin Smith is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.

