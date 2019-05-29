WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are searching for a man they say rammed his car into a police vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police say they were looking for the wanted man in an area on Beaumont Street. Just before 9 a.m, police found him and tried to take him into custody.

That's when he got into a white Dodge Charger and purposefully hit a police vehicle, according to investigators.

A chase started and officers lost sight of the Charger at the Ebert Road and Oak Grove Road intersection. The man's name hasn't been released at this time.

The officer was not injured.

