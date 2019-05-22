GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men they believe stole some lawn mowers from a Jamestown business earlier this month.

The sheriff's office says the men were part of a robbery outside a Jamestown business on West Main Street on May 11. The men were last seen going towards High Point in a newer model Toyota Camry.

If you know anything about the men or have any information about the robbery, please contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and a tip to 274637.

