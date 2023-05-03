Man wanted in Rockingham Co. has long history of domestic violence and threats against school

Douglas Scholz is wanted in Rockingham County on domestic violence & kidnapping charges. In November, he was charged with threatening his child's elementary school.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted for kidnapping is on the run in Rockingham County.

Sheriff Sam Page is asking for the public's help to find Douglas Shoulz.

Scholz has been missing since Friday and deputies believe he could be armed and dangerous.

Scholz is no stranger to local law enforcement.

In November, he was charged with communicating a threat against his child's elementary school in Danville, Virginia.

According to Danville Police, Scholz threatened that an incident would happen during dismissal at Westover Christian Academy.

Police were at the school, as a precaution, and Scholz was arrested on multiple felony charges.

Fast forward to just last week, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office was called to a domestic dispute at a home just outside of Eden.

Scholz left before deputies arrived and is now wanted on charges of violating a protective order and kidnapping.

According to court documents in Rockingham County, Scholz was also arrested on similar charges last fall.

In November, Scholz was also charged with violating a domestic order as well as cyberstalking.

Other charges included breaking and entering a vehicle where, warrants say, he stole a firearm.

Given his violent past, Sheriff Page says he remains a serious threat to the community.

"My concern for the area is this, as long as he's out on the loose, and he is armed and dangerous, he is a threat to his family, a threat to his family, persons that pertain to this domestic violence protective order, and also to the community," said Sheriff Page. "You do not know, we do not know what his intent is, but we can tell you that our intent is to take him into custody."

Scholz is from Martinsville, Virginia, just across the state line.

Investigators believe he is driving a dark blue, 2022 model Ford F-150 pickup truck with Virginia license plate TVE-2230.

Scholz should be considered armed and dangerous.