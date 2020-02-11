Trevor Bland is now home from the hospital after spending 50 days with septic shock from a blood infection

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Trevor Bland, a Warner Robins teen battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, is back home after 50 days in the hospital.

His mother, Jamie Hibbitts, says Bland was released from Scottish Rite on Friday after being hospitalized in September with septic shock from a blood infection.

She says he was on a ventilator and kidney dialysis for two weeks during his hospital stay.

He came home on Oct. 30 with a limo ride all the way from Atlanta.

Hibbitts says Trevor and the rest of the family will forever be thankful for all of the love and support from friends, family and the community.

13WMAZ previously covered the Bland's story in September when the Houston County community came together to support the family.