The holiday shopping season begins Friday. You'll see crowds, long lines and packed parking lots as people head out in search of the best deals.

With a limited number of products, people start to lose patience and tempers flare as they're reaching for the last item.

To avoid anger and possible violence, pay attention to the following body language signs. When it comes to someone's face, watch for facial blanching (losing color), facial sweating on the forehead and/or top lip, jaw tensing/throbbing and zoned out look.

To give themselves some space to throw a punch, someone might take a step back. Or, they might loosen their neck, shake their shoulders and hands. Envision a boxer before he throws the first punch.

Some people might take off their jacket, put their handbag down, unbutton their shirt.

All of these behaviors occur as a psychological and subconscious preparation to fight.

