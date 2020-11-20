Documentary shows transition to life after service

"Warrior Class" is a film by a Schuylkill County man that focuses on what the transition back to normal life is like for three combat veterans.

RINGTOWN, Pa. — A Schuylkill County native has directed a film highlighting issues that many people hold close to their hearts, especially here in our area — what life is like for veterans after they serve.

"It was nice being back home. And bringing the project that I've been working on two hours away back home was nice, especially with me moving just a few days after. It was kind of like a last goodbye to the area," said Liam Wolfe of Ringtown about the documentary he directed called "Warrior Class" that was screened at Majestic Theater in Pottsville over the weekend.

"We've had these wars going on for about two decades, and with it, we have a slew of veterans coming back who only represent about one percent of our country. It's often a forgotten community, and within that community, there are issues we need to be paying attention to."

"Warrior Class" is a film that focuses on what the transition back to normal life is like for three Philadelphia area veterans who served in combat in Iraq.

Wolfe worked on the project while studying communications at Villanova University.

"Veterans come home to a handshake, a pat on the back, a 'thank you for your service,' but oftentimes their services including health care, education, making sure they're properly employed, and that their skills and assets that they have from the military are being used in society. Those things aren't really being met as much as we say we care about our veterans. We really hoped this would be an eye-opener for civilians to really think about our one percent of our communities that serve," Wolfe said.