GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since 2002, Greensboro city leaders have received grant money from the federal government to take care of homes with lead paint. However, time is running out for homeowners or renters to take advantage of the program.

Now, there's a new push to alert citizens about the Lead Safe Housing Program, before the grant money runs out in about a year and a half. Leaders with the city's Neighborhood Development Department say there's no guarantee they'll get the money again, so those who qualify should submit an application here.

Homes built before 1978, inside of Greensboro city limits, with children who are five years old or younger - living there or frequently visiting - could qualify for this program. Click here to find out more about this qualifications.

