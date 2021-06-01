DC's Mayor Bowser announces curfew amid unrest at Capitol Building, violence during pro-Trump protests

The curfew is from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Washington.

WASHINGTON — DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Washington amid violence and pro-Trump protests that have caused U.S. Capitol Building to go under a lockdown.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," said the order from Bowser's office.

The curfew imposed by the Mayor’s Order shall not apply to essential workers, including working media with their outlet-issued credentials, when engaged in essential functions, including travel to and from their essential work.