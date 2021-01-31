Snow Emergency declared in D.C. as snow sticks

D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a Snow Emergency for the District.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the emergency beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Issuing the snow emergency allows plow drivers to clear snow emergency routes curb to curb.

The emergency means drivers may not park on snow emergency routes. Vehicles parked on those routes may be ticketed and towed.

Find a map and list of the snow emergency routes at snow.dc.gov.

D.C.'s District Snow Team is out treating the first significant snowfall in two years. The D.C. Snow Team said it deployed 147 heavy plows (six and 10-wheel dump trucks) to apply salt to highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures, and 81 light plows (pickup trucks) that clear snow from smaller streets, according to the District's news release on the snow plan.

The District has not closed COVID-19 testing sites, and says pre-treatment and snow removal will happen at all municipal buildings, first responder locations, hypothermia centers, and homeless shelters.

If you see anyone in need of shelter during freezing temperatures, you're asked to call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093, or dial 311.

🚨Winter Storm Warning🚨



A Snow Emergency has been declared beginning at 9 am tomorrow. Please move your cars from snow emergency routes/lanes and prepare.



-Stay Informed: https://t.co/iqkPj69A8K

-Learn more: https://t.co/JW8AK5gjaE#WinterReadyDC pic.twitter.com/9Ms0rUxEsd — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 31, 2021

