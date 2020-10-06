Pool at Washington Terrace Park to open under new safety guidelines

Capacity will be limited to 50% of the pool’s maximum occupancy, which has been set at 150 people.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — According to a release from High Point Parks and Recreation, the pool at Washington Terrace Park on Murray Street in High Point will open June 13 under new safety guidelines. The release stated the pool will also be open the following day Sunday, June 14.

The pool will officially open for the summer Saturday, June 20, and operate seven days a week until early August.

Capacity will be limited to 50% of the pool’s maximum occupancy, which has been set at 150 people, including people in the water and on the pool deck.

In order to give more people an opportunity to swim, there will also be three daily “waves” of swim time beginning at 10 a.m. daily, with 30- minute closures between each wave to allow for cleaning and sanitation.

Each wave includes a 15-minute break. • Wave I: 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. (15-minute break from 11 – 11:15 a.m.) • Wave II: 12:45 – 3 p.m. (15-minute break from 1:45 – 2 p.m.) • Wave III: 3:30 – 5:45 p.m. (15-minute break from 4:30 – 4:45 p.m.)

The release states that admission can be reserved online in advance (up to five days prior) or paid at the gate. Fifty of the 150 available slots in each wave can be reserved in advance via the High Point Parks & Recreation online registration site. No refunds will be issued for advance reservations.

The remaining 100 spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for each wave. Wristbands will be available for purchase at the pool entrance gate daily, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $1.25 per person. Children ages three and under are free. Anyone under the age of 13 must have an adult 18 years of age or older to accompany them.

In addition, staff will perform temperature checks on all individuals prior to entering the facility. Those with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter the facility.

Pool goers are also encouraged to wear face coverings when entering/exiting the pool facility and when on the pool deck.