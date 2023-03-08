Wastewater vandalism spill in High Point, city officials say

High Point city officials said someone dumped wastewater, bricks, and other debris in Richland Creek on Roberts Lane.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Someone dumped wastewater and left bricks in a creek in High Point, city officials say.

On Tuesday, the City of High Point said they had a wastewater spill of an estimated 23,500 gallons near the 1100 block of Roberts Lane. They said at least 23,000 gallons reached the waters of the state.

City officials said the untreated wastewater spilled into an unnamed creek leading to Richland Creek which connects to Randleman Lake. The wastewater spill was determined to be caused by vandalism, with dozens of bricks and other debris causing a blockage.

The Division of Water Quality was notified of the spill on Tuesday and is reviewing the matter.

For additional information or questions, residents should contact the Public Services Department at 336.883.3215. House Bill-1160, which the General Assembly enacted in July 1999, requires that municipalities, animal operations, industries, and others who operate waste handling systems issue a news release when a waste spill of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. This notice was sent in accordance with that regulation.

