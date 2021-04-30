Law enforcement agencies gather to escort fallen deputies back to Boone

On Friday, 80 law enforcement agencies from around the state will gather at the Winston-Salem Dash Stadium to honor the fallen deputies with a procession.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tributes are now in the works after two Watauga County sheriff's deputies were killed in the line of duty in Boone.

Investigators said a man shot and killed Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 deputy Logan Fox after they responded to a welfare check Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Ward died at a hospital. Deputy Fox died at the scene.

Officials said the suspect shot his mother and step-father before taking his own life.

On Friday, 80 law enforcement agencies will gather at the Winston-Salem Dash Stadium to honor the fallen deputies with a procession.

The procession back to Boone will begin around 1 p.m.