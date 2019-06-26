GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's almost July 4, the most patriotic holiday and time to celebrate like it's 1776.

FUN FOURTH FESTIVAL

Downtown Greensboro will again host the Fun Fourth Festival with live music, vendors, interactive games, fireworks, and even weddings!

AMERICAN BLOCK PARTY & FIREWORKS SHOW

The fun kicks off on July 3, with the American Block Party & Fireworks Show which will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the First National Bank Stadium. The party features a live DJ performance and music by Stephanie Quayle. The show is free to attend with food and beer available to buy. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the show. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

FREEDOM RUN

On Thursday, July 4, the fun begins with the Freedom Run 5 and 10K runs. There's also a one-mile 'Firecracker' race. You can register for the races here.

FUN FOURTH STREET FESTIVAL

The Fun Fourth Street Festival takes places Thursday, July 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in downtown Greensboro. Five areas will be filled with live performances, vendors, and games. Come say "Hi" to the WFMY News 2 crew near the W Bistro & Bar on Elm Street! We'll be around from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers will have fireworks after their 7:00 p.m. game at First National Bank Field.

WHAT'S NEW THIS YEAR?

What's new this year? Well, for one, nine couples will be selected to get married in front of family, friends, and the entire Greensboro community as part of the "Red, White, & Say 'I Do'" event. Ceremonies will take place on a stage at the intersection of North Elm and McGee Street.

FUN FOURTH PARKING MAP

City parking decks are free on holidays. Street parking is also available. Handicapped parking can be found on the first level of each parking deck and on street parking.

TROLLEY STOPS

For the convenience of all festival attendees, a free trolley will be available during the July 4 Street Festival to assist with traveling throughout the Festival footprint. Trolley Stops will be located at:

E. Lindsay Street & N. Davie Street

Washington Street & Greene Street

Arlington Street & Lewis Street

HANDICAP PARKING

Handicap Parking is available in the Lincoln Financial Lot at the Corner of Market & Davie. You must enter on Friendly Ave by way of Church Street (245 Friendly Ave.) and exit the parking lot via Market St.

