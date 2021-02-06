Second round of HOPE program checks going out in North Carolina to help with COVID relief efforts

So far, 924 checks for a total of $1.1 million have already been mailed to help those in need within the first two weeks of the program.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the second wave of checks is going out across the state as part of the COVID-19 recovery relief effort continues.

The checks are going to “landlords and utility companies to keep people in their homes and the lights on, “ Cooper said.

So far, 924 checks for a total of $1.1 million have already been mailed to help those in need within the first two weeks of the program.

Most recently, the state opened a second application period for the HOPE program.

“We knew that tough times meant demand would exceed the funding we had available. We saw a flood of applications come in very quickly. Ultimately, the program awarded more than $133 million in assistance to help more than 36,000 families statewide,” Cooper said.

Funding for the program comes from the American Rescue Plan.

The state created the HOPE program last year to help families pay rent and utility payments.