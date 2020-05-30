x
Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Protests in downtown Greensboro after death of George Floyd

It’s part of a nationwide response with protests occurring in major cities across the country.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dozens of people are protesting in downtown Greensboro.

It comes following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It’s part of a nationwide response with protests occurring in major cities across the country.

People started gathering Saturday afternoon in the area along Elm Street near the Civil Rights Museum. 

The group also made it's way along Gate City Boulevard and was chanting, “We have nothing to lose but our chains.” Organizers said this is meant to be a peaceful protest.  

Protests are also being held and organized Saturday in Durham and in Fayetteville. 

On Friday, three Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers were injured and 15 arrests were made after following a protest. The gathering started around 6:30 p.m. outside CMPD's metro division headquarters on Beatties Ford Road.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department deemed the gathering "unlawful" and had ordered the demonstrators to disperse. 

Police said a crowd of approximately 100 demonstrators began to march in the roadway on Beatties Ford Road and grew to approximately 250 demonstrators. Some of the demonstrators began to damage property and threaten the safety of officers and the community.

