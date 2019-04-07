HIGH POINT, N.C. — In North Carolina, five people die from opioid overdoses every day. The number of unintentional opioid overdose deaths has more than doubled in the past decade. More people die in North Carolina of an accidental drug overdose – usually, an opioid – than any other cause of accidental death, the North Carolina Attorney General's office says.
While the death toll is serious, that's not where the problem stops. The AG's office says for every overdose death in North Carolina, there were 16 emergency department visits to treat non-fatal overdoses. Hundreds of thousands of people across our state are struggling with addiction. Their families, their friends and their communities are feeling the impact.
WFMY News 2 wants you to be part of the solution. So we've partnered with the North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein for a town hall on the opioid crisis.
It's happening Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at High Point Wesleyan Academy. The address is 1917 N. Centennial Street, High Point. Doors will open at 4:00pm and the event will start at 4:30pm.
The panel of experts will include NC Attorney General Josh Stein, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, GCSTOP Navigator & Recovering Addict Chase Holleman, and Susan Stevens who lost her daughter to addiction. But their voices aren't the only ones we want heard. There will be lots of audience participation and opportunity for you to ask questions or offer solutions.
Can't attend in person? No problem! You can still participate by watching the stream of the event online. Submit your questions or comments while watching and we'll get them answered.
Be part of the solution to a crisis that has had devastating impacts on the Triad, North Carolina, and the entire nation. We'll see you on Wednesday, July 10.
Resources/More Information:
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE | A Night Near Death: 12 Hours In An Ambulance Tracking Overdoses With Paramedics
DRUG ADDICTION HOTLINES
SAMHSA’s National Helpline
The SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, 24/7, available 365 days a year for treatment referral and information services.
Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the online treatment locators.
National Council On Alcoholism And Drug Dependence
24-hour hotline 1-800-622-2255
More Details: National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence
211 Drug Recovery Addiction Hotline
If you or someone you know has symptoms of drug addiction dial 2-1-1 from any cell phone or landline for help. This is a confidential call and you will be connected with an organization that specializes in recovery.
Another number to call 866-401-6342 is a toll-free number that is available should your service provider be unable to connect to 2-1-1.
More Details: United Way Substance Abuse Addiction Services
Triad Drug Recovery Addiction Services
Call the Alcohol and Drug Services 1-855-801-9817
Alcohol And Drug Resources & Forms
Opioid Treatment Program List NC
Triad/NC List Drug Substance Abuse Facilities In NC
SIGNS OF AN OVERDOSE
Do You Know The Signs Of An Overdose?
- Snoring or Gurgling
- Floppy arms or legs
- Blue/gray lips or fingertips
- Cannot be woken up
- Shallow, or no breathing
- No response to stimuli
Information provided by IOAD.
WHEN TO CALL AN AMBULANCE
People are often reluctant to call an ambulance for fear of police involvement or concern about the cost of a call-out. The police will only attend if there is a fatality or if their presence is requested, for example, if the ambulance crew feel threatened. This is an issue worldwide.
In addition to unconsciousness, call for emergency help when someone is:
- Having a seizure
- Experiencing severe headache
- Experiencing chest pain
- Experiencing breathing difficulties
- Extremely paranoid, agitated and/or confused
- It is not necessary for someone to have all of these signs or symptoms for them to be overdosing. Exhibiting only a few could still mean they are in trouble and need emergency help.
