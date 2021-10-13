LIVE COVERAGE: William Shatner, three others prepare to head to space with Blue Origin | Launch set for 9 a.m.

When the Star Trek star boards Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-18, he'll be creating one of the ultimate crossover stories of our era.

VAN HORN, Texas — The performer who breathed life into Captain James T. Kirk is, at age 90, heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart.

In doing so, William Shatner is causing worlds to collide.

There's the utopian spacefaring vision of “Star Trek,” and the evolving, increasingly commercial place that space holds in the American psyche.

It’s about space and exploration, and about capitalism and and economic equity. But it’s also about popular culture and marketing and entertainment and nostalgia and hope.

Oldest person in space

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He'd also be the first actor in space if the Russians weren't launching an actress and a film director Tuesday to the International Space Station.

Shatner's up-and-down space hop will last just 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.

In July's first Blue Origin passenger launch, Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos was on board, along with his brother, Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Willie "Wally" Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

The successful flight was the company's first attempt at launching humans into space. This is video of that July launch.

Blue Origin is based near Van Horn, Texas, which is about an eight-hour drive from Houston.

Who is flying with William Shatner?

Joining actor William Shatner on board New Shepard NS-18 will be Audrey Powers. Powers is the Blue Origin’s vice president of Mission & Flight Operations. She joined Blue Origin in 2013 and oversees all New Shepard flight operations, vehicle maintenance, and launch, landing, and ground support infrastructure

“I’m so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I’m excited to continue writing Blue’s human spaceflight history,” said Audrey Powers. “I was part of the amazing effort we assembled for New Shepard’s Human Flight Certification Review, a years-long initiative completed in July 2021. As an engineer and lawyer with more than two decades of experience in the aerospace industry, I have great confidence in our New Shepard team and the vehicle we’ve developed.”