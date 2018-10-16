GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – It’s that time of year again when deer-related vehicle crashes occur most often.

Guilford County has the second highest rate in the state for animal-related crashes with 617 just last year.

That’s why the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) wants to warn drivers about the dangers of deer in roadways.

In 2017, there were 18,540 animal-related crashes across the state. That’s an increase of 629 compared to 2016. NCDOT officials said a great majority involve deer-related crashes. In fact, the latest study reveals 14 people killed, 69 others seriously injured, and 3,265 with overall injuries from animal-related crashes in North Carolina.

NCDOT warns this time of year there are more deer on the roadways from the fall into early winter due to the hunting and mating seasons. Deer also travel more at dawn and dusk when it’s hardest to see them on roadways.

November records the highest number of animal-related crashes at nearly 22-percent of the annual total overall, followed by December and January. The most crashes occur between 5:00 p.m. and midnight.

The NCDOT has the following tips:

• Slow down in areas posted with deer crossing signs. Also reduce speed in heavily wooded areas, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

• Always be sure to wear your seat belt. Most people injured in deer-vehicle crashes were not wearing their seat belt.

• Results indicate that most deer-vehicle crashes occur in areas where deer are more likely to travel, such as near bridges or overpasses, railroad tracks, streams and ditches. Therefore, be vigilant when passing through potentially risky landscapes.

• Drive with high beams on when possible and watch for eyes reflecting in the headlights.

• Keep in mind that deer often travel in groups, so if you see one deer fly across the road there may be another not far behind.

• To alert and scare an oncoming deer off the road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast.

• Always maintain a safe amount of distance between your vehicle and other cars, especially at night. If the car ahead of you hits a deer, you could also become involved in the crash.

• Do not swerve to avoid a collision with deer. This could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, and increases the risk of it flipping over, veering it into oncoming traffic or overcorrecting and running off the road and/or causing a more serious crash;

• Do not rely on devices such as deer whistles or reflectors to deter deer. These devices have not been proven to actually reduce deer-vehicle crashes.

• Lastly, if your vehicle does strike a deer, do not touch the animal. A frightened and wounded deer can hurt you or further injure itself. The best procedure is to get your car off the road if possible, and call 911.

