Watch the NC Senate Primary Debate Thursday night

“Ted Budd is focused on finishing his 100-county tour of NC before the primary so he can speak directly to voters in all 100 counties and ask for their vote," the statement read. "Some candidates like to look voters in the eye and ask for their vote, while other candidates prefer the comfort and convenience of green rooms and TV studios. McWalker seems to greatly enjoy each other’s company and we hope they have a lovely evening chatting with one another while Ted is out on the campaign trail speaking with actual voters.”