Watch the NC Senate Primary Debate Thursday night

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat are going head-to-head Thursday night.
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker will face each other in the Senate Primary debate. Rep. Ted Budd did not respond to participate in the debate.
WFMY News 2 will air the debate Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. right here and also on Facebook and YouTube.
- Creating Jobs
- Cutting Taxes
- Spending Smarter
- Investing in Our Military
- Protecting Our Veterans
- Defending Our Constitutional Rights
- Preventing Sanctuary Cities
- Supporting Our Police
- Increasing Election Security
- Promoting the Sanctity of Life
- Protecting Religious Freedom
- Supporting Conservative Judges
- Government Reform and Saving Taxpayers Money
- Combatting Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking
- Tax Reform and Cuts for Middle-Income Families and Workers
- Balanced Budget Amendment
- Policies of Hope and Opportunity
- School Choice and Empowering Parents and Students
- Standing Up to China
- Protecting Life at Every Stage
- Supporting Law Enforcement and the Second Amendment
- Securing Our Border and Stopping Amnesty
- Lowering the Cost of Health Care and Medications
- Second Chances and Criminal Justice Reform
- Support for HBCUs and Their Students
- Targeted Disaster Relief for North Carolina
- Support for Farmers and Protections from Eminent Domain
- Child Tax Credit and Adoption Tax Credit
- Improving Care and Service to Veterans
- Eliminating Big Tech Corruption
- Protecting Sanctity of Life
- Defending the Second Amendment
- Safeguarding Elections
- Creating Jobs and Stopping Socialism
- Empowering Parents in Education
- Securing the Border
- Standing with Law Enforcement
- Cutting Taxes, Waste, and Red Tape
Jonathan Felts, senior adviser to Budd, issued a statement to WRAL Thursday afternoon on why Budd isn't participating in the debate:
“Ted Budd is focused on finishing his 100-county tour of NC before the primary so he can speak directly to voters in all 100 counties and ask for their vote," the statement read. "Some candidates like to look voters in the eye and ask for their vote, while other candidates prefer the comfort and convenience of green rooms and TV studios. McWalker seems to greatly enjoy each other’s company and we hope they have a lovely evening chatting with one another while Ted is out on the campaign trail speaking with actual voters.”