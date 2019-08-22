GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's almost time for the Carolina Panther's third preseason game of the year. The Panthers take on the New England Patriots Thursday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. right here on WFMY News 2.

The third preseason game is traditionally the game where a majority of team starters play most of the first half, and this is no different for the Panthers.

Cam Newton is expected to start and play a considerable number of snaps. This will be the first and only preseason action for Newton so it's a must-see!

As the Official Station of The Carolina Panthers, we will air the game Thursday night, however, there will be some programming changes you need to be aware of.

So, check out the tentative schedule and make sure you set those DVRs!

Programming Changes:

Thursday, August 21

7:30-10:30 p.m. - Panthers @ Patriots (could run longer)

10:30 – 11:00 p.m. - WFMY News/Panthers Special (once game wraps up)

11:00 – 11:35 p.m. - WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 – 12:37 a.m. - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Friday, August 22

12:37 – 1:37 a.m. - The Late Late Show with James Corden

1:37 – 2:37 a.m. - Big Brother

2:37 – 3:07 a.m. - The Big Bang Theory

3:07 – 3:37 a.m. - Young Sheldon

3:37 – 4:00 a.m. - Jeopardy

