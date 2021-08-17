WATCH VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Wilkes Co. damaging home

WFMY News 2 viewer Jerritt Grimes captured video of the tornado as it started to form from the tropical storm system.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Tropical Storm Fred spawned tornadoes in North Carolina Tuesday while moving through the area.

A tornado formed in Wilkes County. WFMY News 2 viewer Jerritt Grimes captured video of the tornado as it started to form from the tropical storm system.

The Ronda Volunteer Fire Department reported seeing a tornado on the ground. They also reported a home was damaged on Clingman Road in Wilkes County. They also reported several trees down in the area at the time of the tornado warning.

Fire crews arrived to help with the damage by putting tarps on the roof of the home.