WFMY News 2 will air Wednesday's episodes of the Young & The Restless and The Bold & The Beautiful overnight early Thursday morning.
Both soap operas were interrupted due to a CBS News special report.
The Young & The Restless will air on WFMY News 2 Thursday at 2:10 a.m.
The Bold & The Beautiful will air on WFMY News 2 Thursday at 3:10 a.m.
You can also visit CBS to watch the episodes online.
Watch: The Young and The Restless
Watch: The Bold and The Beautiful
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users
© 2018 WFMY